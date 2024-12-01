According to reports, President-elect Donald Trump is considering appointing Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Patel is a known loyalist of Trump. Born in New York in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents from East Africa, Kash Patel has roots in Vadodara, Gujarat. The push for Patel's appointment has come from some of Trump's longest-serving advisers. As a result, Pakistan finds itself in a complicated situation.