Donald Trump, Joe Biden rivalry intensifies: Why Biden's age is a problem but Trump's isn't?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday after his Georgia indictment, he said on social media on Monday without giving an exact time. Donald Trump and 18 others, face felony charges after a Georgia grand jury used a law developed to take down organized crime gangs to charge the former U.S. president with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

