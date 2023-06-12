Donald Trump calls indictment a 'political hit job', after lading in legal trouble again
Donald Trump got a letter indicting him of criminal charges yet again and a day before he turned 77 he'll be appearing in court amid heightened passions from supporters from sensitive documents being stored in the shower to disclosing classified information to friends Trump has been indicted on 37 charges former US attorney General William Barr claims that if even half of it is true then Trump could easily land behind bars.