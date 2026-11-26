Published: Nov 26, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2026, 21:59 IST
At the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit, Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, speaks about India's efforts to share its digital expertise with Sri Lanka. From India's Aadhaar-based digital identity system to digital public infrastructure, the collaboration aims to support Sri Lanka's digital transformation. Jha highlights how India's experience can help Sri Lanka develop its own national digital ID system and strengthen bilateral technology cooperation.