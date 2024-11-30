Looking to work remotely while exploring the world- On Wings, we take you to the top destinations that offer visas for Digital Nomads. We also dive into the growing trend of concert tourism in India, From Coldplay to Diljit Dosanjh, explore how music and travel are merging. Plus, we celebrate Thanksgiving, sharing its significance and traditions, while also showcasing the beautiful Christmas markets that have just opened up around the globe. Tune in for your ultimate guide to the best of travel trends, cultural festivals, and unique attractions across the globe.