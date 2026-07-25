/Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns After Nationwide NEET Protest | Jantar Mantar Celebrations L

A major political development unfolds as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy. The resignation came after sustained demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), student groups, and opposition parties, who had made the education minister's removal from the Union Cabinet their central demand. Live visuals from Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, show celebrations among protesters following the announcement. The movement, which began with demonstrations in Delhi, gained momentum as student support increased and demands for accountability and examination reforms grew stronger.