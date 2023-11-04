Denmark Envoy Freddy Svane on Israel Hamas war, Dairy cooperation with India

Denmark ambassador Freddy Svane has termed India's stance amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as "wise". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, ambassador Svane said, "India is strong player when it comes to fight against terror. India has suffered from terror" but also pointed to "good relations with the Palestinian side". On dairy cooperation with India, he said his country is putting a centre of excellency as part of green strategic cooperation. Denmark is one of the largest exporters of dairy products in the world, and many times referred to as a dairy superpower.