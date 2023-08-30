Delhi Prepares for a Green Welcome For G20

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
As India hosts the G20 delegates, the national capital New Delhi extends a verdant welcome with meticulous preparations. Over 80 diverse plant species and 600,000 flower pots adorn the landscape, reflecting the country's commitment to sustainability and hospitality.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos