Decades-long water dispute flares up again
Taliban fighters and Iranian border guards exchanged heavy gunfire on 27th of May. The deadly clashes on the Islamic Republic's border with Afghanistan sharply escalated tensions. At least two Iranian guards and a Taliban fighter were reportedly killed, raising fears of a new conflict between the neighbors amid a dispute over water rights. Both sides have accused each other of provoking the shooting though they later issued measured statements in an effort to de-escalate the tense situation.