Critically Speaking: Should you be watching Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings'

In WION's new weekly series 'Critically Speaking' we focus on the week's big release and tell you what is good and what's not good about the film. This week we discuss Alia Bhatt's maiden production 'Darlings'. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film features Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt as a mother-daughter duo living in Mumbai with multiple complexities in their lives. How they find solace and hope in each other and solve problems in their lives forms the rest of the story. So is 'Darlings' worth your time? Watch the video to find out more.