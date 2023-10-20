'Covid startup fund under Rishi Sunak invested $2.4 million into firms linked to his wife: Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Rishi Sunak's initiative to support startups during the Covid-19 pandemic invested nearly $2.4 million in companies associated with his wife, Akshata Murty, according to an investigation.

