Covid-19 Update: Global active caseload over 18.5 million

Published: Jun 28, 2022, 10:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Covid tally has started surging across the globe yet again and with the rise in cases the mask mandates too are back. At present there are more than 18.5 million active Covid-19 cases across the globe.
Read in App