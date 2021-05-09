COVID-19: 'Dracula's Castle' offers tourists COVID shots

May 09, 2021
Doctors and nurses with fang stickers on their scrubs are offering free Pfizer shots to all-comers at 14th century Bran Castle, which is purported to be an inspiration for the vampire's towering home in Bram Stoker’s novel "Dracula".
