Could BRICS expansion hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The BRICS bloc is expanding. The five-member bloc invited six more countries to join the alliance. The group invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the UAE into the bloc. But will this expansion yield results for BRICS?

