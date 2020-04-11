Coronavirus Outbreak: US records rise of more than 130,000 cases in 5 days

Apr 11, 2020, 02.45 PM(IST)
U.S. coronavirus cases topped 500,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, although there are signs that Americans staying home was helping to curb new infections. Nearly 2,108 people lost their lives in US due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours.