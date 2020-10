Callais is one of Paris's 227 "bouquinistes" who sell secondhand books and engravings along a three-kilometre stretch of embankment -- a tradition going back centuries, now under threat from coronavirus. While the job was never lucrative, Callais said the flight of visitors from the city has left the booksellers, who ply their trade on the main tourist drag from Notre Dame to the Louvre, with a fraction of the customers. Many of his contemporaries have decided not to re-open at all.