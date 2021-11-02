COP26 climate conference: Israel energy minister on wheelchair stranded at Glasgow

Nov 02, 2021, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
COP26 features global leaders with a focus on climate issues across the world. Yet, Israel's differently-abled energy minister was unable to attend UN's COP26 session in Glasgow because the route to the venue wasn't wheelchair-friendly.
Read in App