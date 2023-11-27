Coast Guard and relevant agencies re-validate plan to combat oil spills
An oil spill or chemical spill at sea can prove disastrous for the environment, fisheries, shipping, tourism and the overall economy. As a major importer of crude oil and chemicals (which are brought in by very large crude carrier-class ships) from various International sources, India faces the constant threat of possible oil spills within the country's territorial waters and in the larger Indian Ocean region, dotted by littoral nation-states.