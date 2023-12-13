videos
Claudine Gay: Harvard president won't lose job over Antisemitism row
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Harvard University says its president, Claudine Gay, will keep her job despite mounting controversy over her appearance before Congress last week.
