China's economy: Resilience or risk?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Even as recent reports suggest that china's economy is in trouble, the country's paramount leader, Xi Jinping, is putting up a brave face at the BRICS summit. He has suggested that china's economy remains resilient and that its economic fundamentals are strong.

