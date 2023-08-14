China's debt-trap diplomacy forces nations to cede strategic assets | Africa infrastructure projects
Concerns are growing over China's debt-trap diplomacy. Analysts say Beijing intentionally excessively lends money to low-income indebted states that cannot later repay Chinese debt. The borrowing state is thus forced to relinquish some of its strategic assets to decrease its debt burden towards china, a debt-for-equity swap. Countries are becoming ensnared in a debt trap that leaves them vulnerable to China’s influence.