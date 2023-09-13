China's arms export decline due to defective quality, unreliable performance

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
China's arms exports have declined due to poor quality and also weak performance. This is all according to reports in the last decade China's Weaponry exports dropped by nearly a quarter. Watch this interview with a China analyst, foreign affairs & security strategist Collins Chong Yew Keat to know more.

