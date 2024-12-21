A round-shape 'robot-cop' has joined the Chinese police department. The all-terrain robot is helping the local police patrol the streets more efficiently. Find out more in this report.
China Unveils All-Terrain Spherical 'Robot-Cop'
Advertisment
A round-shape 'robot-cop' has joined the Chinese police department. The all-terrain robot is helping the local police patrol the streets more efficiently. Find out more in this report.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.