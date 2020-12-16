LIVE TV
China to open world's largest telescope to the international experts in 2021
Dec 16, 2020, 08.55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
China will share world's largest radio telescope with the world. The telescope is located among the mountains in Southwest China and is known as Acronym F.A.S.T. which covers around 20 soccer fields.
