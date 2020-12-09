China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under 'cleansing campaign'

Dec 09, 2020
China has removed US travel firm TripAdvisor & 104 other apps from app stores in the country, under a new campaign to cleanse stores of apps it deems spread content related to pornography, prostitution, gambling and violence.
