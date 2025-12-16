/China Prepares Tank For High-Altitude Ops Along Indian Frontier

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 22:49 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 22:49 IST
China has unveiled a new edge to its armoured capabilities with the emergence of the Type 99B main battle tank. The upgraded platform is designed for speed, enhanced firepower, and operations in extreme terrain, including high-altitude environments.
Chinese state media suggests the advanced tank could be deployed along the Indian frontier, raising fresh questions about military preparedness and regional security dynamics along the contested border areas.