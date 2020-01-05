China claims, "Soleimani killing won't derail China-U.S. trade talks"

Jan 05, 2020, 08.20 AM(IST)
On January 15, China & U.S. going to have a trade agreement. The U.S. is a trade partner of China, despite China's ties with Iran. China has urged for restraint and calm. #China #US #TradeAgreement