China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets

Sep 29, 2021, 11:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd (000002.SZ) to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.
