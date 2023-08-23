Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen game 1 ends in draw; Caruana loses

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
In a game where both players displayed some intense grit, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has drawn against world no. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen.

