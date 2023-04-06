Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker boss until end of season | WION Sports Xtra

Just over two years after being sacked by Chelsea, Frank Lampard is back at Stamford Bridge. He has been appointed as the Blues' caretaker manager until the end of the season. Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch Chelsea's goalless draw against Liverpool, just 48 hours after Graham Potter was sacked. The 44-year-old will be in charge for Saturday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League, and any hopes of qualifying for Europe are all but over. Lampard, who is the club's record goal scorer, was first appointed Chelsea manager in 2019. He had an encouraging first season and led the Blues to a top-four finish, but a poor string of results in the subsequent season saw him get fired in January 2021. He was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went on to win the Champions League with the London-based club. Lampard took over at Everton last year but was let go by the Merseyside club in January this year.