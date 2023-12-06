videos
ChatGPT is Wikipedia's most-viewed page of the year
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 06, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Given its massive surge in popularity, the page about OpenAI's virtual chatbot ChatGPT was the most viewed page on Wikipedia this year, amassing more than 49.4 million page views.
