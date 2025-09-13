LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Charlie Kirk shooting: Reports suggest Tyler Robinson confessed to his father

Charlie Kirk shooting: Reports suggest Tyler Robinson confessed to his father

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 08:06 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 08:06 IST
Charlie Kirk shooting: Reports suggest Tyler Robinson confessed to his father
After a 33-hour manhunt, U.S. authorities say they have captured the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Investigators identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Trending Topics

trending videos