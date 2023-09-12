Canada PM Justin Trudeau leaves India after plane's technical glitch resolved

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left for Canada in evening after his plane's technical glitch was resolved. The 51-year-old and his delegation were forced to stay back in the Indian Capital after their official aircraft encountered 'technical failures'.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos