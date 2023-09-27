Can the United States' F-35 compete with Russian & Chinese fighter jets?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The F-35 fighter jet is arguably the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter jet. A single F-35 fighter costs an average of a $100 million. But the F-35 weapons program over the course of its life span will cost the American exchequer a staggering $1.7 trillion. Making the F-35 fighter jet program, the most expensive weapons program in history anywhere in the world. But does the F-35 fighter jet justify the cost of its development? Mohammed Saleh explores.

