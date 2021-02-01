Budget 2021: 'Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1Cr more beneficiaries' announces FM Sitharaman

Feb 01, 2021, 05.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the free cooking gas LPG scheme Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries.
