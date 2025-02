Lucy Letby, a British nurse sentenced to life imprisonment for killing seven newborn babies, is now fighting to have her conviction overturned. The case is being reviewed as medical experts are arguing that there is no evidence to support her murder conviction. Lucy Letby was convicted for killing the newborns and also attempting to kill eight more at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in England, where she worked between 2015 and 2016. Watch in for more details!