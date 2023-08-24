BRICS to pose an economic challenge to western hegemony

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Today was the final day of the BRICS Summit which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa. On the second day of the summit, the manner and the nature of the expansion of the grouping topped the agenda. In the latest, six new nations have been added to the BRICS summit. Watch to know more.

