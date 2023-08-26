BRICS to add new members: What does this expansion mean for India? | The India Story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Vikram Chandra delves into the rationale behind expanding the BRICS grouping and its implications for India, joined by former Ambassador Navdeep Suri and author-historian Zorawar Dulet Singh.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos