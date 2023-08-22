BRICS summit 2023: Two decades of progress and challenges

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The 50th edition of the crucial BRICS economic summit is underway and leaders representing almost half of the world's population including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have made their way to South Africa's Johannesburg at the summit.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos