BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi lands in South Africa for 15th BRICS summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
PM Modi lands in South Africa to attend 4-day BRICS visit. Indian community gives a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Johannesburg, South Africa. BRICS heads of state arrive for Photo Op at summit venue. South Africa's Ramaphosa, Brazil's Lula, India's Modi and China's Jinping will attend summit in person. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the summit virtually, while his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, attends it in his stead.

