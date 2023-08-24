BRICS: PM Modi chats with Xi Jinping at summit | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
After months of deliberations, six new nations have become the new members of the bloc including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt and UAE - this was announced by the host Cyril Ramaphosa in the ongoing BRICS summit 2023.

