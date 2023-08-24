BRICS joint statement expresses support for India's G20 presidency

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Today is the third and final day of the BRICS Summit which is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. On the second day of the summit, the manner and the nature of expansion of the grouping topped the agenda. In the latest, six new nations have been added to the BRICS summit. Watch to know more.

