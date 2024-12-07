President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States should avoid engaging militarily in Syria amid an insurgent offensive. Watch for more details!
BREAKING: 'US Shouldn't Get Involved in Syria War', Says Donald Trump
Advertisment
President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States should avoid engaging militarily in Syria amid an insurgent offensive. Watch for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.