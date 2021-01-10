Brazil's Bolsonaro asks India to expedite vaccine shipment as delays loom

Jan 10, 2021, 08.25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine amid broader delays to the vaccine's arrival in Brazil, according to a letter on Friday.
