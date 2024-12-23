Ten people are dead after their small plane crashed in the southern Brazilian city of Gramado on Sunday. Watch this report for more details!
Brazil: 10 Dead In Plane Crash, Several People Injured
Advertisment
Ten people are dead after their small plane crashed in the southern Brazilian city of Gramado on Sunday. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.