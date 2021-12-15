BMW launches iX electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 1.16 cr

Dec 15, 2021, 03:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
German luxury carmaker BMW launched its all-electric SUV iX in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.16 crore, the first of the three electric vehicles that it plans to drive in the country in the next 6 months.
Read in App