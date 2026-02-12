/Bangladesh Votes in Landmark Elections With 127 Million Voters, 300 Seats at Stake | WION

Bangladesh is holding landmark national elections, with an estimated 127 million voters eligible to cast ballots across the country. The vote will determine the composition of the national parliament, where 300 seats are being contested. Polling stations opened amid heightened political attention as voters queued to participate in one of the country’s most significant electoral exercises. The elections are being closely watched for their potential impact on Bangladesh’s political direction and governance. Authorities have implemented nationwide security and logistical measures as the large-scale voting process unfolds.