Mobile banking services have reportedly been disrupted in Gopalganj, the home district of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, amid renewed political unrest. Thousands of residents are facing difficulties accessing digital financial services, with reports of accounts being temporarily blocked across platforms including bKash, Nagad, Rocket and Upay. The disruption has affected farmers, small traders, students and daily wage earners who depend on mobile banking for everyday transactions. The development adds another layer to the political tensions gripping Bangladesh as the country faces a fresh wave of protests and violence.