Bangladesh: 8 day strict lockdown begins after daily COVID cases rose to 7 month high

Apr 14, 2021, 04.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
As COVID-19 cases rise to an all time high, Bangladesh is going to a strict lockdown for the next 8 days. All offices, factories and transport services have been suspended; only emergency services will remain open in the country.
Read in App