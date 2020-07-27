Aztec culture returns to Mexico City to remember the lost city of Tenochtitlan

Jul 27, 2020, 05.10 PM(IST)
Follow Us
A traditional Aztec ceremony was held in Mexico City's Zocalo square on Sunday (July 26) to mark the 695th anniversary of the founding of the lost city of Tenochtitlan, the former Aztec capital that was destroyed by Spanish conquistadores.